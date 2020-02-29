Aldersgate winter warming shelter to open Saturday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter in North Charleston will open on Saturday night as temperatures are expected to drop in the Lowcountry.

Registration is open from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., unless previously arranged. The shelter will close at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Those in need of a ride should board a Carta route 13 bus and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter, located at 1444 Remount Road.

The shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, and an optional devotional.

Pets are not allowed.