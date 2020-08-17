Aldi to open 4th Charleston-area grocery store on Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aldi will open its fourth Charleston-area store this week.

The newest location in North Charleston will open on Thursday, August 20th at 7620 Rivers Avenue, across from Northwoods Mall in the Best Buy shopping center.

Aldi is quickly expanding across the county in hopes of becoming the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

The new location will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

“ALDI stores have always been purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency, and this year ALDI has seamlessly integrated several new safety features in all its stores across the country,” the grocer said in a press release Monday. “Like all ALDI stores, the new North Charleston location features open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials.”

You can find other Aldi locations in Summerville (N. Main Street and Dorchester Road) and in Mount Pleasant.