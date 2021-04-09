Algae Bloom in Goose Creek Reservoir causing concern

FILE – In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, an algae bloom appears on the Caloosahatchee River at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam in Alva, Fla. A study released on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, shows America’s rivers are changing color, mostly because of what people are doing. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System (CWS) and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday issued a release advising caution for those participating in recreational activities at or near Goose Creek Reservoir due to high levels of blue-green algae.

The algae “is capable of producing toxins…” [although] “the presence of toxins has not been confirmed.” DHEC is testing to determine whether toxins are present.

DHEC says that people and pets should avoid the area until further notice. For those that do visit the area, “caution is advised when interacting with the reservoir and the utility.”

According to CWS, not all blooms are harmful, but it cannot be determined whether a bloom is harmful just by looking at it.

If a bloom is toxic, people can get sick by:

Swimming, kayaking, fishing, or wading through water.

Breathing in tiny water droplets or mist that contains algal toxins.

Drinking water affected by a harmful algal bloom

Pets licking their fur after swimming.

Eating seafood (fish or shellfish) affected by a harmful algal bloom.

If the tests indicate toxins are present, results will be posted at this link and the public will be notified.

Drinking water is not impacted as the reservoir is not used for the public water supply.