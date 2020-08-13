All CCSD students will be required to wear masks while in school this fall

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s education leader said the Charleston County School District is leading the state in safely reopening schools this fall.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman was in the Lowcountry on Thursday to discuss the district’s safe restart plans and toured Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School.

The district has taken several measures to ensure safety for students and staff members when they restart classes this fall. Some measures include utilizing plexiglass between desks. Teachers will also separate desks to ensure physical distancing when appropriate.

CCSD will also require students to wear masks all day while in school – with breaks – except for those with medical exemptions.

School nurses have been trained in contact tracing in preparation of a coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Charleston County School District’s Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said they expect more students will want to physically return to the classroom then teachers will be comfortable returning.

Spearman said in-person teaching is the most effective form of learning for students. But she said the reopening of schools should be done once it is safe to do so.

CCSD teachers have received training over the summer and schools are provided lessons for parents to become more familiar.