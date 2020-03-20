All Charleston County Parks are closed to slow the spread of COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – All Charleston County Parks are now closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reason for the closure is to limit the number of people gathering in one area to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission announced the closure overnight and said they will remain closed until further notice.

This includes the Folly Beach pier, James Island County Park, Mount Pleasant Pier, SK8 Charleston and Wannamaker County Park.

CCPRC says the closures are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendation from the Governor’s Office.

All events and programs are also canceled through May 10th.

Parks officials say if you paid a fee for events or programs you will be refunded.

The closed parks include:

Caw Caw Interpretive Center

Folly Beach County Park

Folly Beach Pier

Isle of Palms County Park

James Island County Park

Johns Island County Park

Kiawah Beachwalker Park

McLeod Plantation Historic Site

Mount Pleasant Pier

Palmetto Islands County Park

SK8 Charleston

Wannamaker County Park

“While we understand how much the parks mean to our community, the health and safety of our visitors and staff remains our top priority,” CCPRC said in a news release. “We encourage the public to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in your Charleston County Parks soon.”