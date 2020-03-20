All Charleston County Parks are closed to slow the spread of COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – All Charleston County Parks are now closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The reason for the closure is to limit the number of people gathering in one area to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission announced the closure overnight and said they will remain closed until further notice.
This includes the Folly Beach pier, James Island County Park, Mount Pleasant Pier, SK8 Charleston and Wannamaker County Park.
CCPRC says the closures are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendation from the Governor’s Office.
All events and programs are also canceled through May 10th.
Parks officials say if you paid a fee for events or programs you will be refunded.
The closed parks include:
Caw Caw Interpretive Center
Folly Beach County Park
Folly Beach Pier
Isle of Palms County Park
James Island County Park
Johns Island County Park
Kiawah Beachwalker Park
McLeod Plantation Historic Site
Mount Pleasant Pier
Palmetto Islands County Park
SK8 Charleston
Wannamaker County Park
“While we understand how much the parks mean to our community, the health and safety of our visitors and staff remains our top priority,” CCPRC said in a news release. “We encourage the public to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in your Charleston County Parks soon.”