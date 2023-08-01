CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All flights were suspended Tuesday afternoon at the Charleston International Airport after a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) helicopter crashed on a runway.

CCSO confirmed that the crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

There were no serious injuries, according to one source.

Travelers are asked to check with their individual airlines before arriving for flights.

Staff at the airport said flights were expected to be grounded for several hours.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

