ALLIGATOR WATCH: ‘Alabaster’ the albino alligator fighting infection at SC Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the South Carolina Aquarium continue to keep a close eye on the rare albino alligator “Alabaster”.

Spokesperson Amie Yam-Babinchak stated that Alabaster continued to rest in his tank over the weekend He is currently stable and mildly active, husbandry and vet staff report no changes in his overall condition.

Official added that early this morning, he received another round of treatments to help fight the infection in his body. Alabaster will continue to be closely monitored as husbandry and vet staff, and colleagues around the country, evaluate his treatment.

The exhibit will remain closed until further notice to provide a quieter, less stimulating environment.

His prognosis remains uncertain, Amie Yam-Babinchak added.

