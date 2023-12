CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Hwy 78 eastbound at College Park is shut down due to an ambulance-vehicle accident.

The accident also shut down one lane westbound on Hwy 78. Officials say the accident was reported around 3:48 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for more updates.