MCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District extinguished a vehicle fire Sunday evening on Old Georgetown Road.

PHOTO: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a vehicle fire in the 8550 block of Old Georgetown Road near Bash Road in McClellanville Sunday.

Upon arrival, AMFD found the vehicle fully involved in flames.

The fire was extinguished by 7:10 p.m.