AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire report a crash that happened Sunday afternoon near the area of Old Georgetown Road.

According to AMFD, crews responded to US-17 and Old Georgetown Road near Honey Bea Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Old Georgetown Road was shut down due to the crash.

Limited information is available at this time. News 2 has reached out for more information and will update as we receive new details.