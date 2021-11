AWENDAW, SC (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a camper fire that happened Saturday evening near Bull’s Bay subdivision in Awendaw.

According to AMFD, crews responded to the 4000 block of Highway 17 where a camper caught on fire behind a residential home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

This is developing with updates to follow as News 2 receives new information.