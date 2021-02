CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a dumpster fire early Friday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6:00 a.m. for an outside fire at Charleston County Trash and Recycle Center on Maxville Rd.

AMFD reports that a bulk of the fire has been out and crews remain on the scene.

This is a developing story.