AMHS named #2 high school in the US

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Academic Magnet High School (AMHS) in North Charleston has been named the best high school in the state and the second best high school in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. It also ranked second best magnet school in the nation.

Principal Catherine Spencer said “it is again a great honor to celebrate the achievements and the dedication of our students, faculty, staff, and Raptor community.”

U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best High School” list ranks schools on six factors: “college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.”

This year, nearly 18,000 public high schools were evaluated.

Catherine Yackey teaches math at AMHS and says she is honored, but not surprised. She credits the well-rounded student body for continuously raising the bar:

“Our students are not just smart; they are caring, loyal, and powerful. With a small amount of motivation, they can do anything they put their minds to.”

From a former Raptor (shoutout class of 2014!) to the current Raptors, good work and keep it up! We are “seriously smart.”