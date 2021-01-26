Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, College of Charleston leaders warn students about social gatherings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston says COVID-19 cases are spiking on campus, and now they’re cracking down on large gatherings to slow the spread of the virus.

Leaders with the college say there will be zero tolerance for those who break COVID-19 guidelines.

While students say the school has done a good job at enforcing protocols, they believe it really depends on how proactive students can be.

“College of Charleston is doing a decent job with their incorporation of online classes and options and enforcing masks wearing,” said Claire Huggins, a senior at CofC. “I think it is more of a problem with the city of Charleston and the tourism industry.”

The college has reported over 30 new cases within the last week. School leaders sent out an advisory over the weekend warning students about the zero-tolerance policy for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

❗ Over the past 72 hours, rates of COVID-19 transmission have been very high among our campus community. There have been several reports of large, non-socially distanced, unmasked gatherings throughout the day. There is zero tolerance for violating CofC's COVID-19 protocols. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5IDT87fClp — College of Charleston (@CofC) January 24, 2021

Despite those policies being in place, students have not stopped meeting in social settings.

“I personally know people who have been reported to the College of Charleston for going out and posting it on their social media,” said Huggins. “As sad as it is, that’s the reality we have come to; I think it’s important cause you’re not just risking your own health. You’re risking those of all your classmates, your professors which some of those are elderly.”

Students have the option to be fully online or hybrid for the semester, and students like Huggins believe that as long as people follow the school’s guidelines, there will be fewer risks for the college community.



“As long as people are really safe and careful and desks are wiped down, professors are tested, kids aren’t going out all of the time, I think it is okay,” she said.

Students around campus say they wish for others in the Charleston community to be self-aware of the impact the virus brings to campus.

“As long as you’re being really self-aware and understanding the impact of like your behaviors, then you are allowed your education I think,” noted Huggins.

The College of Charleston says they’ll do whatever it takes to make sure COVID-19 cases slow down.