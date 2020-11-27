An empty seat at the table: Lowcountry family grieving a COVID-19 loss this Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than 257,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 this year. One Lowcountry family is facing their first holiday since losing the head of their household.

The table is set for the Brown family’s Thanksgiving dinner. One seat remains empty. That seat belongs to Keith Brown: father, husband and EMT of 17 years.

Brown fought his way through the Pandemic before contracting COVID-19 himself. He passed away in early September.

His widow, Petrice Brown, says she wanted to keep their family traditions alive for the holidays.





“I cooked the whole meal all by myself. It may not taste like his, but I did the best I can,” she says.

Brown was known for his infectious smile, compassion for others and even his dance moves. His daughter, Peyton, says Thanksgiving just isn’t the same without him.

“I miss his laughter and us just joking around,” says Peyton, “he always wanted to give back to the community and help people out whenever he could.”

Both Peyton and her brother, Keith “Robbie” Brown, are following in their father’s footsteps. Robbie is playing college baseball; while Peyton is persuing a career in the medical field.

“I just want to figure out how to help people,” she says, explaining why she decided to go to Pharmacy School.





As their family continues to mourn his loss; they believe it is important to do whatever they can to keep his memory alive. They decided to start a scholarship at Trident Technical College for those pursuing a career as an EMT.