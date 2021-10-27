Angel Oak Elementary principal receives Palmetto State Arts Education award

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Judith Condon, principal of Angel Oak Elementary School, is recognized as the 2021 Palmetto State Arts Education (PSAE) Arts Administrator of the Year.

Condon’s state-level award comes after her dedication to the school’s arts programs leading to a variety of opportunities for the school’s students.

The PSAE award is given to administrators who show a commitment to arts programs, make a difference in the lives of South Carolina students, and support PSAE’s mission in advancing learning in and through the arts for all students.

“I am honored to receive this recognition,” says Condon. “Our arts-integrated model at Angel Oak continues to be a driving force that supports overall school improvement, student engagement, and achievement. This award also recognizes the hard work of the teachers, staff, students, and families at our school as they work to think differently about curriculum, instruction, and assessment in order to serve this new generation of learners”

Condon received the special honor at the PSAE Conference held in Columbia in early October and was recognized by the Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees during a recent board meeting.

Angel Oak Elementary received a federal SmART Literacy Grant (valued at over $2.1M) back in 2018. The grant came from ArtsNow to further support Arts Integration training for teachers, artist residencies, and experiences for students over a four-year period.

In addition, Angel Oak staff provide accelerated arts offerings for students interested in dance, visual arts, music, and more. The school is also recognized for its impressive orchestra program, STEAM makerspace class, and drama club.

The hallways at Angel Oak also serve as an interactive gallery space for “The Faces of Innocence” photography project in collaboration with the Besharat Gallery in Atlanta.

For more information, contact Judith Condon at (843) 559-6412.