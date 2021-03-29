Angel Oak teacher assistant resigns over investigation into inappropriate comments

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A teacher assistant from Angel Oak Elementary School has resigned following an investigation over inappropriate comments they made online.

A spokesman for the Charleston County School District told News 2 last week the comments were posted on social media, but details of those comments were not provided by the district.

The staff member was placed on administrative leave while the district investigated the incident.

They later announced the teacher assistant had resigned following their investigation.

No other details were provided.