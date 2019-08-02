Animal Crisis: Charleston Animal Society beyond capacity

Charleston Animal Society is having an animal crisis and is making an urgent plea to the community to please make room for one more.

“We have seen a surge in hounds and kittens,” said Charleston Animal Society Senior Director of Animal Services Pearl Sutton. “In one 24-hour period this week, we saw an intake of 50 cats, including 11 from one home.”

The Animal Society facility at 2455 Remount Road is built to house 250 animals, and as of today, there are 840 animals in the sheltering system, according to the news release.

To help with the overcrowding, Charleston Animal Society is offering free adoptions on all animals.

“August is always our most challenging month,” Sutton said. ”It’s at times like these that we need to put our ‘dog and cat signal’ up in the sky and ask the community to please come adopt.”

Dogs and cats available for adoption are spayed or neutered, with all vaccinations and a microchip. If you can’t adopt, would you consider fostering or making a donation for the care of the animals?

“We also hope that anyone who’s recently lost a pet, will be sure to visit the shelter to see if your animal has been brought in,” Sutton said.

If Your Pet is Lost:

· Immediately search your neighborhood.

· Put up signs with a picture of your pet, his or her name and other important information.

· Post a picture and information about your pet’s last known whereabouts on social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

· Visit Charleston Animal Society at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston to see if your pet has been picked up by animal control or another member of the public and brought to the shelter.