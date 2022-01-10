Animal Planet star dog trainer to headline Charleston Animal Society event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An expert dog trainer and Animal Planet host will headline Charleston Animal Society’s Celebrity Paws in the Park event this March.

Travis Brorsen, who hosts “My Big Fat Dog Makeover” will provide live “fun-filled educational segments.”

The event is scheduled for March 19 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Guests and their pets can enjoy six different “activity zones” throughout the day, including a 5K race or leisurely fun-run.

Other events include dog adoptions, diving competitions, and educational presentations.

Brorsen said that he “could not resist” the chance to participate.

Click here for more information about the event.

