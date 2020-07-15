Animal shelters planning for hurricanes amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society on Thursday will host a disaster response summit to “modify the current framework for the safe evacuation of animal shelters during the COVID-19 threat.”

The summit will focus on how shelters in the path of the storm can get animals to safety, while adhering to COVID-10 protocols. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO, Joe Elmore, explained that they are working to “adjust [theor] current plans of operation to ensure the safe, efficient, and effective evacuation of animal shelters.”

The ASPCA, Humane Society of the US, Petco Foundation, and SC Animal Care and Control Association are among groups participating in the summitt.

The main areas of discussion will be:

Coordinating transport protocols (while maintaining social distance.)

Developing a framework for evacuation in a COVID-19 environment.

Identifying necessary additional resources (such as personal protective equipment.)

Enhancing reunification efforts.

The fourth area, enhancing reunification efforts, will involve launching “Finding Rover,” a statewide program that will use facial recognition technology to reunite lost pets with their owners.