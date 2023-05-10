CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – New numbers are shedding light on the impact of crime across the Lowcountry last year.

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council released its annual report Wednesday which details criminal data from 2022.

Data from the report shows that while there was an overall decrease in jail usage since 2014, the report shows there was an increase in bookings from 2021 to 2022.

According to the report, firearm possession violation charges were the most frequently booked charge for the second year in a row.

Certain crimes also saw increases from 2021, including an 11% rise in charges for driving under the influence, and an 88% increase in shoplifting.

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council said it is planning to work with local leaders, experts, and impacted individuals to discuss the data and future action.