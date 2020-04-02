Another 17 Roper patients test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 82

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another 17 Roper St. Francis Healthcare patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 82.

Roper says five of its 82 confirmed patients are currently being cared for in one of its hospitals. The others are in self-isolation at home.

While Roper says they have not received any new COVID-19 confirmed admissions within the past 24-hours, an additional 21 suspected patients are in isolation across their hospitals as they wait for test results.

Seven of the 82 confirmed cases are Roper teammates. None of them are hospitalized.