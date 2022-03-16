CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rising ninth and twelfth graders in Charleston County can now apply to serve on the Mayor’s Youth Commission for the City of Charleston.

The Mayor’s Youth Commission allows youth the opportunity to have a voice in discovering solutions to youth-related challenges.

Charleston area high school students will be engaged with the Commission through regular meetings with Mayor Tecklenburg to give ideas on solutions to pressing issues that young people face.

Members will also participate in leadership trainings, team-building exercises, and community services events.

Accepted candidates will serve for one year on the commission, from March 2022 to May 2023.

Students interested can complete an application here and submit it to Jennifer Gorham-Guion via email at gorhamj@charleston-sc.gov or by mail to 75 Calhoun Street, Suite 7300, Charleston, SC 29401.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 18.