CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Charleston County Public Safety Directorate have partnered for a program that gives students a glimpse into the life of first responders.

The program is only available for CCSD high school juniors. Students will participate in four-to-six week summer training sessions and learn how to work in either the Emergency Medical Services Department or Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center.

Training will begin in June and will include some weekends during the school year.

In addition to earning $13.75 per hour, students will receive certifications and school credits.

A signed permission slip is required.

Click here to apply.