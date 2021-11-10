Apply Now: City of Charleston works to preserve, repair affordable housing units

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Housing and Community Development Department is accepting applications for programs that assist low-income homeowners with major renovations and repairs. The programs are the Roof Replacement Program and the Substantial Rehabilitation Program.

Since 1975, these programs have aided over 6,000 homeowners with roof replacements, interior repairs, and more. Now is the time of year where the city is looking for new projects with recently replenished funds.

“We have a roof replacement program. Oftentimes there may be other areas in the home that need repairs, but the idea is that we can provide those services to you after completion of an application,” said Geona Shaw Johnson, the Director of Housing and Community Development for the city.

The programs preserve the city’s affordable housing units. Oftentimes, if a major repair goes unfixed, a house will no longer be liveable and could be sold or torn down eliminating an affordable housing option.

“It’s to ensure persons are able to stay in their homes for their lifetime and that they’re able to do that comfortably. So sometimes people run into challenges and are unable to make those repairs on their own and so these programs are created for that purpose.”

According to the city’s website, roof replacements are provided for homeowners who are at 80% and below the Area Median Income (PDF), and The Substantial Rehabilitation Program provides financial assistance to homeowners with major housing repair needs.

If you think you may qualify for either of the programs, click here for the applications and to read more about each. If you are deemed qualified, you will be contacted by the city.

Watch the video above to hear from a West Ashley woman who got her roof and an entire room replaced last year so she and her two dogs are able to have a safe place to call home.