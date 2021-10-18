Archeologists show lot from 1671 at Charles Towne Landing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A historic site along the South Carolina coast is inviting visitors to look at archeologists’ work to explore a town lot from 1671.

Archeologists and historical interpreters were giving tours of the site Saturday at Charles Towne Landing in Charleston.

The archeologists recently found brick walls, lime floor, multi-paned window glass fragments, pottery, furniture parts and a gold-plated watch cover.

“Generations of South Carolinians have visited Charles Towne Landing to see the birthplace of South Carolina, but they’ve never seen it like this,” said Duane Parrish, director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “The fascinating work that our archaeological team is leading will change the way we understand this site. Each artifact they uncover is another clue about the early settlers – how they lived and the relationships they had with one another and the land. We’re thrilled to invite visitors along for this historic journey of discovery in South Carolina’s first permanent settlement.”

More tours will take place later. Charles Towne Landing, just off the Ashley River, was the first English settlement in South Carolina and exhibits at the site show how some of the earliest European settlers to the state lived.