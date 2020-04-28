Armed robbery suspect arrested with help of Charleston firefighters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 31-year-old man was quickly arrested for armed robbery thanks to the help of Charleston firefighters.

Police say the victim was near Meeting and Market Streets around 8:00 p.m. Monday when they were approached by a man with a knife who demanded everything in his pockets.

Four City of Charleston Firefighters saw that was happening and verbally challenged the suspect, who ran on foot.

Officials say one of the firefighters called Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch and provided information about the robbery and a description of the suspect.

Within minutes, officers saw a man matching the description on King Street and detained him.

The victim and firefighters were able to identify the man and he was taken into custody.

Derell Jermaine Milligan, 31, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Milligan is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond totaled $60,000.