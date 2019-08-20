Army Corps in Charleston awards third dredging contract for harbor deepening project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Norfolk Dredging Company has been awarded an approximately $124 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District for the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project.

This is the third dredging construction contract for the project.

According to contract covers the Lower Harbor to Wando Welch Terminal portion of the project and involves the removal of more than 11 million cubic yards of material.

“We’re very excited to issue the third contract for the Charleston Harbor deepening project,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd, Charleston District commander. “The Charleston District team has been working diligently with the South Carolina Ports Authority on this project for the last 10 years and we’re proud to see the construction progressing.”

The Charleston Harbor Post 45 project began with dredging in the Entrance Channel in February 2018 and is on track to be completed within the timeline originally projected, 40-76 months.

The Lower Harbor to Wando Welch Terminal portion will be completed inside this timeframe. This portion will be deepened to 52 feet, whereas the Entrance Channel is being deepened to 54 feet.

The goal of the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project is to address transportation inefficiencies resulting from new Neo-Panamax ships being tide-restricted when accessing Charleston Harbor.