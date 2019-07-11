Arrest made in 4th of July fatal hit & run; victim identified

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 11th, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested a man, in connection with the fatal hit and run on Chuck Dawley Boulevard on July 4th.

William Henry Aniello Sipes, III, of Goose Creek was arrested and charged with Duties of a Driver Involved in an Accident Resulting in Death.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office later identified that victim as 54-year-old Michael Earl Withey, Jr.

Deputy Coroner Dottie Lindsay confirmed Withey died at the scene due to injuries from the crash.

Sipes has been lodged at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Mt. Pleasant police say they would like to thank everyone who sent in tips regarding this case.