JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department made an arrest in an accidental shooting that killed one person Tuesday night on Johns Island.

Police arrested Jeremy Herwig, 25, Wednesday with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

CPD said authorities responded to a Jules Street residence following a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Officers located the victim, a 23-year-old man, in a bedroom of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound,” police said. “Officers rendered emergency aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Investigators said the victim was “negligently shot” by Herwig.

The name of the deceased victim is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

Herwig is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

