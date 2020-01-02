Arrest made in stolen truck/lost dog case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) have arrested a man in connection to a carjacking that occurred in December.

Authorities arrested Richard Rawlings Jr. on Thursday after a car chase and a manhunt.

According to officials, when officers tried to pull Rawlings over, he sped off, then got out of his truck and ran into the woods.

Officers located Rawlings and took him into custody. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, according to BCSO.

Unfortunately, Bella the dog was not located with the stolen truck.