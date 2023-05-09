CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a homicide on Wadmalaw Island.

Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested Davaun Augustus Hamilton for his role in a shooting that left 18-year-old De’Andre Tommie dead.

Deputies responded to a Roseville Road home on the morning of May 3, where a male victim was found shot to death outside a vehicle.

Neighbors reportedly told deputies that they heard gunfire overnight, but no one reported it to authorities.

Hamilton was booked into the Al Cannon Detention on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.

He is expected to appear before a bond court judge on Wednesday.

Officials said additional arrests are possible.