CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gibbes Museum of Art this week is hosting its inaugural ‘Art Charleston’ festival, a week-long celebration of visual arts throughout the city.

There will be four key events throughout the week.

On May 9, the Amy P. Coy Forum will take place at the Gibbes Museum of Art from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will provide “an introduction to avant-garde contemporary Southern art.”

On May 10, the museum will host the Art of Design luncheon with floral designer Lewis Miller.

The Soirée, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on May 11, will bring together world-class chefs to highlight culinary artistry through a four-course dinner and cocktails, followed by music and dancing.

Gibbes on the Street will close out the week on May 12. Meeting Street will be filled with over 20 chefs, and open bar, and live music from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Other events throughout the week include a photographing walking tour of Charleston, Gibbes Film in Focus: College Town, and a sweetgrass basket weaving workshop.

