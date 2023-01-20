CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry political icon known affectionately as “Cousin Arthur” was laid to rest Friday.

A funeral was held for Arthur Ravenel Jr., who served in the State House and Senate as well as the United States House of Representatives, championing the interests of the Lowcountry for decades.

Family, friends, politicians, and colleagues came together at Ravenel’s home church, the French Huguenot Church in Downtown Charleston for the service.

Governor Henry McMaster, who was in attendance at the service, also ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff in remembrance of Ravenel.