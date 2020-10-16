Artisans Market to be held in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Friday announced the return of the Charleston Artisans Market this Saturday in Marion Square.
The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be stationed across from the Charleston Essentials Market, which features products from local farmers and growers.
Packaged food items from local vendors will be available at King Street Plaza.
Health and Safety protocols, including mask requirements and social distancing, will be in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Sanitation stations and restrooms will be available on site as well.