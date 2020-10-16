Artisans Market to be held in Marion Square

A “promotora” (health promoter) from CASA, a Hispanic advocacy group, tries to enroll Latinos as volunteers to test a potential COVID-19 vaccine, at a farmers market in Takoma Park, Md., on Sept. 9, 2020. Minority enrollment in studies of two shots has inched up in recent weeks, but even more is needed this fall as additional vaccine testing gets underway over the next two months. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Friday announced the return of the Charleston Artisans Market this Saturday in Marion Square.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be stationed across from the Charleston Essentials Market, which features products from local farmers and growers.

Packaged food items from local vendors will be available at King Street Plaza.

Health and Safety protocols, including mask requirements and social distancing, will be in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Sanitation stations and restrooms will be available on site as well.