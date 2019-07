A journey of 7,000 miles brought 20 students together to learn language and culture.

Today those students stopped by News 2. Students from Ashley Hall and Show-wah School of Japan are participating in the Global Ambassadors Program.

For two weeks they study the language and visit local attractions and businesses in the Lowcountry.

The high school students live, eat and spend time together on the school campus.

