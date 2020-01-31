Ashley Hall sends letter to parents about students traveling in China as Coronavirus fears spread

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students of Ashley Hall are currently in China where the Coronavirus virus outbreak began. It’s also where most cases of the novel virus have been confirmed.

The school sent a letter to parents earlier this week saying students studying abroad in China will stay there until the CDC establishes a medically advised protocol.

“The Ashley Hall students currently traveling in China have postponed returning to campus until a medically advised protocol has been established and put in place that ensures the wellbeing of all Ashley Hall community members,” the school said.

Other students and faculty who went to China over December break cleared the incubation period.

“All Ashley Hall students and faculty who traveled internationally over the Holiday Break, in December, have been back at school and asymptomatic since their return in early January, well beyond the current CDC proposed viral incubation period of 2-14 days,” the letter said.

As of Friday, there is no return date for the students who are currently in China.

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the Coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

There are nearly 10,000 cases, including eight human-to-human transmissions of the new virus. One of which was recently reported in Chicago.

“A man in his 60’s. As you heard the husband of our first confirmed case, he was put into isolation when Public Health learned that he had developed symptoms,” said Dr. Alison Arwady, Chicago Health Commissioner.

The U.S. Department of State also issued a “Level 4” travel advisory for China this week where the outbreak began. The Allied Pilots Association is now suing American Airlines to stop all flights between the U.S. and China.