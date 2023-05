NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A portion of Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston is blocked as crews work to contain multiple mobile home fires.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, the fires occurred on Beret Street around 5:30 p.m.

Traffic at Ashley Phosphate Road and Beret Street near Cathedral of Praise is affected.

Details are limited at this time. Count on 2 for updates.