CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announces pending sidewalk and lane closures necessary for repairs on the Ashley River Bridge.

Beginning December 13, the left lane on U.S. 17 southbound will be shut down to traffic from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. The closure will allow repairs to the bridge’s guard rails.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to obey speed limits and traffic control in all work zones.