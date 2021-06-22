Association for Blind and Visually Impaired hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ladson

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Johnson & Johnson said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Association for Blind and Visually Impaired SC (ABVI) on Thursday will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in which doses of the J&J single-dose vaccine will be given to adults with visual impairments and their caregivers.

The event will be held at the ABVI facility in Yale Plaza from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Volunteers will be available “to offer sighted guide assistance and to help with reading and completing a one-page consent form. There will also be free water and snacks available.

Free transportation will be provided via Tel-A-Ride, TriCounty Link, and rideshares, according to ABVI.

The vaccines will be free as well and no proof of insurance is necessary.

Advanced registration is required. Appointments can be made by calling (843) 723-6915.