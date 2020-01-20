At least one injured following pursuit, collision in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has released preliminary details of a vehicle collision that occurred as a result of a pursuit on Monday.

According to CCSO, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Dorchester Road, when the vehicle fled onto Highway 526 towards West Ashley.

Deputies pursued the vehicle, which exited onto Highway 61 and collided with another vehicle on Highway 61 near William Kennerty Drive.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to CCSO.

Deputies apprehended the driver of the original vehicle after the collision.

The identity and condition of that subject are unknown.

