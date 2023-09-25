NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – AT&T and Communities In Schools of South Carolina (CISSC) have partnered to gift refurbished laptops to seniors at R.B. Stall High School.

The laptops, funded by an AT&T donation to Human-I-T, were part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative to address the digital divide through internet accessibility.

AT&T is working with Human-I-T to provide individuals and families with CISSC with computers and digital literacy resources to excel in the digital world.

“In today’s world, having access to digital tools is essential,” Jamie Cooper, President & CEO of CISSC, said.

“These laptops help keep students and families informed, effective, and connected – creating an additional pathway for them to develop essential job skills, stay connected with loved ones, and access resources that are key to unlocking their full potential.”

50 seniors at R.B. Stall High School in North Charleston received refurbished laptops from AT&T on Thursday.

“We at R.B. Stall are so grateful for this contribution. Providing resources like this to our soon-to-be graduates will give them the boost in confidence that they so deserve,” Steve Larson, Principal, R.B. Stall High School, said.