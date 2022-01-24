AT&T rolls out 5G in Charleston amid concerns over impacts to aviation industry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – AT&T on Monday announced that options for higher internet speeds are now live in Charleston, which is one of the first locations in the country to experience 2G and 5G speeds amid a nationwide debate about the safety impact of the technology on the aviation industry.

The 5G rollout was set to take place nationwide last week, but was postponed after backlash from the airline industry, which said that 5G could interfere with aircraft safety equipment.

The technology operates on the same frequency as certain radar landing gear used to land in low-visibility conditions, and could impede the accuracy of the gear. However, 5G has been safely rolled out in countries around the world, proving it is possible for the airline industry to account for the interference.

AT&T said that the technology has been introduced in specific areas of Charleston. It is unclear whether any of those areas are close to the Charleston International Airport. News 2 has reached out to the Charleston International Airport for more information on the airport’s preparedness to operate with 5G.

AT&T likens the addition of 2G and 5G to the fiber system to adding lanes to a highway during rush hour. The additional bandwidth makes it possible for more devices to operate at higher speeds on the same platform.

2G is made to provide homes or small businesses with “strong, reliable connection,” and can support dozens of high-speed devices operating simultaneously.

5G is the highest-bandwidth, highest-speed option. AT&T describes it as “game-changing” internet for those who want maximum upload and download speeds for multiple devices.

