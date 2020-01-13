Attempted Kidnapping of 7-year-old girl shocks neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A family in North Charleston is speaking out after the attempted kidnapping of a young girl.
Just before two am on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were called to a mobile home park in North Charleston.
A seven-year-old girl was taken in her sleep by an unidentified man.
The mother tells news 2 the kidnapper busted through a locked door of her mobile home .
He then took her daughter.
Her daughter’s cries for help led her stepfather to Marllena and the kidnapper outside.
The kidnapper ran off after dropping Marllena, leaving the child with some minor injuries.
Charleston County Deputies were called and investigated the area, but the man was gone without a trace.
The family describes the kidnapper as a short male wearing dark clothing.
They say they won’t rest easy until he’s found.
“It’s horrible I wake up in the morning I thought it was a nightmare,” says mother, Ana Garcia.
Authorities are still working to identify that kidnapper.
If anyone has any information they’re asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.