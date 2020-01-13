Attempted Kidnapping of 7-year-old girl shocks neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A family in North Charleston is speaking out after the attempted kidnapping of a young girl.​

Just before two am on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were called to a mobile home park in North Charleston.

A seven-year-old girl was taken in her sleep by an unidentified man.​

The mother tells news 2 the kidnapper busted through a locked door of her mobile home .

He then took her daughter.​

Her daughter’s cries for help led her stepfather to Marllena and the kidnapper outside​​.

​The kidnapper ran off after dropping Marllena, leaving the child with some minor injuries. ​​

​Charleston County Deputies were called and investigated the area, but the man was gone without a trace.

The family describes the kidnapper as a short male wearing dark clothing.​​

They say they won’t rest easy until he’s found.​​

“It’s horrible I wake up in the morning I thought it was a nightmare,” says mother, Ana Garcia.​

Authorities are still working to identify that kidnapper.

If anyone has any information they’re asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.