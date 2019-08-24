August 24 marks the anniversary of the shooting at Virginia’s on King

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – August 24 is the two year anniversary of a disgruntled employee entering Virginia’s on King and shot and killed the executive chief while, also, taking someone hostage.

The shooter was 53-year-old Thomas Demetrius Burnes who would be shot by police and later die.

Shane Whiddon, 37, was the executive chef at Virginia’s and was a Goose Creek resident.

There is now a scholarship in honor of Shane Whiddon at Trident Technical College.

It’s awarded annually to a student pursuing culinary studies.