August 24 marks the anniversary of the shooting at Virginia’s on King

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – August 24 is the two year anniversary of a disgruntled employee entering Virginia’s on King and shot and killed the executive chief while, also, taking someone hostage.

The shooter was 53-year-old Thomas Demetrius Burnes who would be shot by police and later die.

Shane Whiddon, 37, was the executive chef at Virginia’s and was a Goose Creek resident.

There is now a scholarship in honor of Shane Whiddon at Trident Technical College.

It’s awarded annually to a student pursuing culinary studies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES