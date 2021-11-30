Australian wellness company investing $100k in new Charleston operation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Australia-based wellness company on Tuesday announced that it will establish operations in Charleston County.

Evolt is described as “a digital body composition analytic company” that “offers unique, end-to-end solutions that track body composition, activity, and nutrition.”

The company was established in Gold Coast, Australia in 2015.

The North Charleston facility, which will be located at 2457 Aviation Avenue, will be the company’s North American headquarters and distribution center.

Evolt is investing $100,000 in the facility, which is expected to create 80 new jobs.

To apply, email careers@evolt360.com