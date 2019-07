MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities apprehend five people in Mount Pleasant on prostitution charges overnight and early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, three women and one man face prostitution charges while another man faces the charge Aiding and Abetting Prostitution.

These arrests were part of a national-wide bust, according to the F.B.I.

We’re told that they faced a bond court judge this morning and will be back in court on August 19th on the charges.