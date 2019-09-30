Authorities continue investigation after two victims shot at N. Charleston gas station

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched over the weekend to a gas station in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound on the Valero gas station parking lot located at 7757 Dorchester Road. The report stated that officers observed a blood trail across the road and followed it to 7791 Dorchester Road where they located a second victim with a gunshot wound to the head and holding a black pistol.

Emergency crews transported both victims to Trident Medical Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES