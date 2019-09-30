Authorities continue investigation after two victims shot at N. Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched over the weekend to a gas station in reference to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound on the Valero gas station parking lot located at 7757 Dorchester Road. The report stated that officers observed a blood trail across the road and followed it to 7791 Dorchester Road where they located a second victim with a gunshot wound to the head and holding a black pistol.

Emergency crews transported both victims to Trident Medical Center.