JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are engaged in a standoff with a suspect on Johns Island.

The standoff comes after officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, with help from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to serve a warrant on an individual off Abram Road near River Road around 9:00 a.m.

“The subject is believed to be inside the home but has refused to come out,” said officials with CCSO.

Inspector Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant PD told News 2 that the suspect, Seth Spivey, had previously assaulted one of their officers while resisting arrest.

Deputies and officers remain at the scene.

