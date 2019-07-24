Authorities investigate shooting incident in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At approximately 3:35 pm, officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Auburn Drive in reference to shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to 8747 Auburn Dr and informed that an occupant of that residence was shooting at a silver truck, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

Authorities stated that after a further investigation has revealed that an occupant of the silver truck, which was later recovered abandoned, shot at the residence while driving past.



An occupant of the residence then exited and shot back at the truck. Deputy Chief Scott Deckard added that another individual in the residence appeared to have suffered a minor injury from broken glass.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and no charges have been filed at this point.

The individual shooting from the pick-up truck has not been located.